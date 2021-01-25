Tom Brady Had 3-Word Message After The NFC Championship

Tom Brady is heading to his 10th Super Bowl after beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

It wasn’t the prettiest performance of his career, as he threw three interceptions. But with three touchdowns and some help from a solid defense effort, the Buccaneers punched their ticket to Super Bowl LV.

After the game, Brady had a three-word message for everyone. Cameras caught him giving a shoutout to teammate Devin White, to whom he yelled, “We going home!”

Going home is right. The Super Bowl is being held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It’s the first time in the Super Bowl era that a participant in the game is playing at their home stadium.

“WE GOING HOME!” Brady is pumped to be on the first team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium 👏pic.twitter.com/LnG8XZ53A5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady now has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the cusp of their second Super Bowl title. Not bad for a team that missed the playoffs in the previous 12 seasons.

Since arriving in Tampa Bay, Brady has shattered all kinds of records for the Buccaneers. He broke the team’s single-season touchdown record while leading the team to a franchise record 492 points.

The team went 11-5, and had a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense for the first time in franchise history.

Brady has changed the culture in Tampa Bay in a single season. All that’s left is for him to deliver them a Super Bowl.

Can Brady lead the Buccaneers to Super Bowl glory?