Tom Brady Had A Cool Postgame Message For Alex Smith

Pretty much everyone in the NFL took note of Alex Smith’s remarkable comeback this year, including Tom Brady.

In November 2018, Smith shattered his leg during a game against the Houston Texans. The injury, along with the subsequent surgeries and setbacks, seemed to signal an end to Smith’s playing days.

However, the 2005 No. 1 overall pick not only worked his way back onto the field this season, he became the starter for the Washington Football Team. Even though Smith missed last week’s playoff loss to the Bucs with a calf issue, Brady made sure to seek him out postgame.

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, the GOAT wanted to let Smith know how much he admires him.

“I’m so F-ing proud of you bro,” Brady reportedly said. “You’re F-ing unbelievable you know that? You’re an inspiration to all of us. You’re unbelievable. Always here if you need me.”

Brady has been known to find opponents after games and offer words of encouragement. This is a pretty special message he delivered to Smith.

Smith can return to Washington in 2021, but even if he winds up elsewhere, what he accomplished this year won’t be forgotten any time soon.