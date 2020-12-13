Tom Brady Had A Notable Bye Week Plan With Bruce Arians

There’s been a lot of talk about Tom Brady and Bruce Arians having a poor relationship, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

According to a new report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers quarterback had some plans with Arians over the bye week.

Brady and Arians reportedly planned on golfing together – possibly multiple times – over the bye week. However, the NFL nixed those plans.

ESPN had more details:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bruce Arians were planning to play golf together during the team’s bye week, perhaps on multiple occasions, until the NFL notified the team that it would be in violation of the league’s protocols, league sources told ESPN. Brady and Arians therefore did not get to play golf together as they had planned — at a time when speculation about their relationship has persisted. Despite the ongoing narrative that Brady and Arians haven’t gotten along, multiple sources within the organization have insisted the opposite.

Bucs GM Jason Licht had a direct comment on the relationship.

“They really get along great,” Licht told ESPN this weekend. “There’s a deep respect there for each other.”

So, there you go.

The Bucs are still a work in progress, but everything appears to be fine between Brady and Arians.