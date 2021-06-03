Tom Brady Had A Specific NFL Draft Project This Year

Having mastered the art of playing quarterback, Tom Brady didn’t exactly have a whole lot of fixing to do this offseason. So Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gave Brady an NFL Draft project instead.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Arians revealed that he tasked Brady with studying wide receiver prospects in the draft. Arians said his plan was to critique Brady’s ability to critique wide receivers.

“Look at these receivers and see if there is something you like,” Arians said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And I will critique your ability to critique receivers.”

When Eisen asked Arians how Brady did, Arians said he did great. He noted that Brady has a fondness for “big, fast receivers.”

“He did great,” Arians said with a laugh. “There are certain things he likes. He likes really good, big, fast receivers.”

The Buccaneers wound up taking North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden in the fourth round of the draft after a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. It’ll be interesting to see if we find out whether Brady had sway over the pick.

More interesting than that though, it begs the question of whether Brady might be interested in doing more scouting in the future. While he has tons of other things to keep himself busy outside of football, he could easily find work in an NFL front office if he’s interested.

What kind of an NFL scout or executive would Tom Brady be?