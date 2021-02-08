Tom Brady Had A Super Bowl First In The Opening Quarter

It seems crazy that Tom Brady is still racking up personal firsts in the Super Bowl, but he reached a big milestone in the first quarter tonight.

Brady’s eight-yard touchdown toss to tight end Rob Gronkowski gave the Bucs a 7-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs with less than a minute to play in the first stanza. Incredibly, it was Brady’s first touchdown drive in first quarter of a Super Bowl.

In his first nine appearances in the big game, he had never found the end zone in the opening stanza. Pretty wild to see it written out like that.

That’s actually the first first-quarter TD drive of Tom Brady’s 10 Super Bowls… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2021

Overall, the slow starts haven’t exactly hurt Brady. He’s 6-3 all-time in Super Bowls.

We’ll see if getting an early lead like this pays off for Brady in the long run.

Right now, Tampa Bay is on the move once again, venturing into Kansas City territory. If the Bucs get up 14-3, it won’t mean game over, but it will put pressure on a Chiefs offense that is explosive as hell but has struggled early on.