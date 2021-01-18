Tom Brady Had A Sweet Message For Drew Brees’ Kids After Game

Tom Brady bested Drew Brees in his first (and likely last) postseason game against the Saints QB. After the game the two had a touching moment where they tossed the football around together with Brees’ kids.

Video shows Brady and Brees – who have a combined 41 years of NFL experience between them – hugging and saying goodbye after walking down the field together. There was one especially sweet moment where Brady threw a touchdown pass to Brees’ son.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brady had a message for Brees’ son as well. He apparently told the young man “Be nice to your sister.”

You’ll be hard pressed to find a more touching moment between two Hall of Fame QBs ever recorded on camera. Take a look for yourself:

Tom Brady outdueled Drew Brees in the NFC Divisional Round, winning 30-20. Brady had two touchdown passes and a touchdown run, and did just enough to keep the Bucs in a game after a slow start.

It was a much less impressive outing for Brees though. The Saints QB had one touchdown but three interceptions, two of which came in the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t the high-octane shootout that we wanted from the two NFL legends. And for that to potentially be Brees’ last game will leave a sour taste in many mouths.

But it’s clear that Brees and Brady have a respect for one another that goes beyond the field. You love to see it.