Tom Brady Had Blunt Response To Question About Interceptions

For the second game in a row, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was off the mark with a number of throws and got picked off multiple times. And for the second game in a row, those turnovers cost the team dearly.

The Buccaneers were stunned by the Washington Football Team today, losing 29-19 in a game where they struggled to score early. A big reason for those early struggles was a set of first quarter interceptions from the future Hall of Famer.

On the second play of the Bucs’ second drive, Brady threw an interception, setting Washington up at the 25-yard line. After giving up a field goal, Brady threw another interception, this time setting up a Washington touchdown.

Following the game, Brady was asked about the interceptions and what happened on the play. In typical Brady fashion, he was overly blunt:

“We started with the ball. They came away with it,” Brady said before moving on.

Asked what happened on his two interceptions, Tom Brady said "We started with the ball. They came away with it." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 14, 2021

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to control the ball for the rest of the game. A Washington fumble in the fourth quarter set them up for a touchdown that put the game within four points with 10:55 remaining.

But Washington methodically moved the ball for an exceptionally long drive, keeping the ball out of Brady’s hands. A 12-play, 80-yard drive ensued with Antonio Gibson scoring a touchdown with only 29 seconds remaining.

By then, no Brady heroics could save the Buccaneers from second straight loss.

The Buccaneers are now 6-3 and two games behind in the race for the No. 1 NFC seed.

Will Brady and the Bucs rebound against the New York Giants next weekend?