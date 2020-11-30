Tom Brady Had Brief Response To Question About Bruce Arians

Tom Brady has struggled in primetime games more than normal this season. Many are chalking it up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback being uncomfortable in Bruce Arians’ pass-heavy offense.

In fact, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano reported on Sunday morning that there’s talk of friction between Brady and Arians.

The Buccaneers fell to the Chiefs on Sunday night, 27-24. Tampa Bay played pretty well in the second half and nearly staged a huge comeback, but ultimately fell a little short.

Following the game, Brady was asked about the speculation about his relationship with Arians. He had a brief response.

“Just external noise,” Brady said bluntly of the talk of friction between himself and his head coach.

"Just external noise," Tom Brady says of media talk of any conflict between him and Bruce Arians. Also politely ends his postgame presser after only two and a half minutes. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 30, 2020

Brady, to be fair, has said that he just needs to execute better.

“Just not executing at the highest level,” Brady said this week. “I don’t think it’s more than that. I think we didn’t execute on some short throws [and] we didn’t execute on some medium throws. Just comes down to not as good execution as I think we’re capable of. We’re working hard to improve it and we’ll go out there and try and do a much better job this week.”

Brady finished Sunday’s game with 345 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. While the Bucs lost the game, this could be something to build on, at least on offense.