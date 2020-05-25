Tom Brady Had Perfect Response To His Pants Splitting On Sunday

Tom Brady’s performance on the course during yesterday’s charity golf match didn’t exactly make us think he should quit his day job.

Outside of one particularly memorable birdie, Brady’s most noteworthy moment was when his pants split. The 42-year-old QB had to finish out the 18 holes alongside Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in a different pair of bottoms.

Despite his sartorial mishap, Brady kept a sense of humor about the afternoon. He even cracked a joke about his split trousers.

“Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess…” Brady tweeted last night.

Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess… https://t.co/PJBPyFWowI — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020

Brady and Mickelson fell to Tiger and Peyton by one stroke yesterday as a comeback on the back nine fell short. Overall though, the afternoon was a success for all parties.

Despite the inclement weather, the golf itself was pretty entertaining. Also, we got to hear plenty of entertaining trash talk, and not just from the competitors themselves. Even the broadcasters got in on the act.

Most importantly, “The Match” raised $20 million on COVID-19 relief. Considering the event was for a great cause and the format was well-executed, we’d be down to see some more charity matches like this in the future.

Assuming you keep Woods and Mickelson around–they faced off head-to-head in the first “Match” in 2018–you could substitute other athletes in to complete the foursome. Imagine seeing Steph Curry and Tony Romo, two excellent amateur golfers, out there on the links.

What do you think of that idea?