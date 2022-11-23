Look: Tom Brady Had Special Guest At Practice Today

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) turns to hand the ball off during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was able to spend some quality time with his son Jack this Wednesday afternoon.

Jack was present at today's practice for the Buccaneers. This wasn't his first trip to the team's facility.

During training camp, Brady brought his son to practice. He helped the Buccaneers out as a ball boy.

This time around, Jack had the chance to throw a few passes to his dad.

After practice came to an end, Brady shared a photo of his son attempting a pass on Instagram.

Brady used the following caption for his Instagram post: "My inspiration."

Earlier this year, Brady revealed that his son is playing high school football.

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too," Brady said, via E! News. "So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially team sports. I love team sports because it forces you to get along with other people. It forces you to take responsibility and accountability for your actions. It teaches you discipline. It teaches you respect."

Jack plays quarterback and free safety for his high school team.