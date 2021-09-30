Tom Brady Had Telling Admission On His Voice This Week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t sound like himself during a press conference on Thursday.

Brady and the Bucs are gearing up for the New England Patriots in what should be one of the biggest regular-season games in NFL history this Sunday night. No. 12 met with the media on Thursday to discuss Sunday’s game.

Right off the bat both fans and reports became confused by Brady’s voice, which sounded raspy as if Brady’s sick or has been yelling a ton during practices this week.

Take a look.

Tom Brady’s voice is in rough shape. Sounds and looks under the weather. pic.twitter.com/hR1v3jQQBI — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 30, 2021

Brady went onto explain his throat is “more tired” than his arm.

It sounds like it might have been a rough week at practice.

“My throat’s more tired than my arm,” Brady said, via NFL reporter Albert Breer.

Buccaneers QB @TomBrady on the TB/BB storyline: "I haven't thought too much about it. I'm just gonna try to do what I always do, go be a great quarterback. … It'll be great to see everybody after the game." He also sounds REALLY hoarse. "My throat's more tired than my arm." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 30, 2021

Let’s hope Tom Brady isn’t getting sick. It sounds like he isn’t too concerned, though.

Brady is the focal point of Sunday Night Football this week. He’s returning to Gillette Stadium for the first time since departing New England and heading to sunny Tampa Bay.

Regardless of the storylines encompassing the massive Week 4 showdown, Brady is trying his best to focus solely on winning a football game.

“I haven’t thought too much about it,” Brady said regarding the Bill Belichick storyline. “I’m just gonna try to do what I always do, go be a great quarterback. … It’ll be great to see everybody after the game.”

Brady and the Buccaneers will take on Belichick and the Patriots this Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.