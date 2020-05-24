Tom Brady Had Understandable Question After His Bad Tee Shot

Following a dreadful tee shot, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Tom Brady isn’t as good on the golf course as the football field.

Brady’s tee shot on the fourth hole didn’t exactly go where he wanted it. His shot went 70 yards into the deep woods, drawing some trash talk from Tiger Woods in the process.

After that awful shot, Brady could be heard joking about how bad it was. “When does football season start?” he asked after his ball sailed away.

Through seven holes, Woods and rival Peyton Manning lead Brady and Phil Mickelson by three strokes. And everyone is getting their laughs in at Brady’s expense.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is enjoying “Florida Tom Brady’s” struggles on at least one field.

But in fairness, Brady isn’t exactly doing this because of his determination to go pro. Were it not for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Brady would probably be enjoying his new life in sunny Florida and occasionally working out with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates.

Brady’s jokingly stated himself that Peyton Manning’s time away from football should give him an edge in golf.

The six-time Super Bowl champion has two years on his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers though. Outside of the offseason, Brady won’t have a ton of time to practice his swing for the next two years.

The Match is being played on TNT, TBS and Turner-owned affiliates.