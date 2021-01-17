Tom Brady Has 1-Word Message Before Saints Game

Tom Brady is a rare underdog in the playoffs as his Bucs take on the Saints in the playoffs later this afternoon.

Heading into the game, the future Hall of Famer took to Twitter with a message for the Bucs. He posted a hype video of the 2020 Buccaneers mixed with clips of the 2002 Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

“Trust,” is the one word Brady used to describe the mentality heading into the game. That word is repeated by the narrator as the highlights of 2002 and 2020 play over it.

The Bucs are underdogs by several points against the Saints heading into the Superdome. Brady and the Buccaneers lost both regular season games against the Saints.

But third time might be the charm for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

The Saints will be without two big weapons with Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray out with injuries. And lest we forget, Tom Brady is often a different animal in the playoffs versus the regular season.

This past year Brady threw for 40 touchdowns and 4,633 yards while completing 65.7-percent of his passes. Last week against the Washington Football Team in the Wildcard Round, he threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-23 win.

The final game of the Divisional Round will be the first-ever postseason meeting between Drew Brees and Tom Brady. And by the looks of things, it’ll be a good one.

The game will be played at 6:40 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.