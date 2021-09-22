Tom Brady Has 1 Word To Describe The State Of Today’s NFL

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has been in the league for two decades, so he knows a thing or two about how the game has changed over the years.

It’s safe to say he’s not a fan of how the league has changed in recent years, though. Earlier this week, made an appearance on the Let’s Go! podcast where he lamented the changes made to the game.

In fact, he went as far as to say the league is “softer” than it used to be. Here’s what Brady had to say about the league, via Pro Football Talk:

“There’s a lot of plays and hits that are happening on quarterbacks now, that are flags for defensive players, that probably weren’t that way 10 or 15 years ago. So I’d say the game is a little softer than it used to be. I think the defensive players are more on the defensive when they go in to tackle. And I think that’s probably adding to this element of quarterbacks outside the pocket and taking more chances, you know, than they did in the past.”

This isn’t the first time Brady has criticized the state of the NFL so far this offseason. Just a few weeks ago, he suggested there are too many penalties called on the defense.

“Every hard hit is a penalty on the defense,” he said. “I feel like they penalize defensive players for offensive mistakes.”

Changes are inevitable when you play 20 years, like Brady.