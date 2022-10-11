Tom Brady Has 2-Word Description Of His Controversial Hit

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady benefitted from a bogus call against the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. The referees penalized Grady Jarrett for roughing the passer despite the fact that it was a standard sack.

On this week's edition of the Let's Go! podcast, Brady discussed the roughing the passer call on Jarrett.

Brady referred to it as a "long hug" from Jarrett.

"It was a long hug," Brady said. "A long, unwelcomed hug from Grady. He was in the backfield all day. As I said after the game, I don’t throw flags. What I do throw is tablets. He had a helluva game, so I’ll leave it at that."

Jarrett, meanwhile, is still left wondering what he did wrong on Sunday.

"Just looking back on it, I'm still kind of left clueless," Jarrett said, via ESPN. "On what I'm expected to do in that situation."

Of course, Jarrett didn't actually do anything wrong. He was just on the wrong end of a terrible call from the officials.

Hopefully, the NFL can find a way to protect its quarterbacks without ruining the game in the process.