Tom Brady Has 3-Word Reaction To Sunday’s Comeback Win

Tom Brady will forever haunt the dreams of New York Jets fans everywhere.

Jets fans received a welcome break from facing Brady when he left New England for Tampa Bay. That break ended on Sunday afternoon when Brady returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time since leaving the NFC East.

In true Brady fashion, No. 12 orchestrated yet another remarkable, yet unsurprising comeback victory against the lowly Jets. Tampa Bay rattled off the final 18 points of the game, after trailing 24-10, to win 28-24. Brady completed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left to go ahead.

Brady didn’t just let his on-field play do the talking. He took to Twitter to post a reaction to the win.

Take a look.

Tom Brady stays winning on and off the field. What a legend.

Sunday’s win was, unfortunately, overshadowed by Antonio Brown. Brady took a moment of his postgame press conference to address the incident.

“I think everybody should hopefully do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it,” Brady told reporters, via the New York Post. “We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best.”

Brady is staying in Brown’s corner, regardless of what happened on Sunday afternoon.

The veteran quarterback will look to close out the regular season on a positive note this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.