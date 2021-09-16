Tom Brady Has A Lofty Prediction For Mike Evans’ Career

One week ago tonight, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the 2021 season.

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers down the field for a last-second field goal en route to a 31-29 win over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Tampa Bay’s offense fired on all cylinders, with Brady throwing for nearly 380 yards with four touchdowns.

While the offense put up gaudy numbers, veteran wide receiver Mike Evans struggled to make much of an impact. The talented wide receiver had just three receptions fo 24 yards on the night.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, Brady said he’s not worried about Evans and that he will “get his.” He also gave a bold prediction for the star wideout: he’s Hall of Fame bound.

Here’s what he said, via Joe Bucs Fan:

“Mike didn’t have as many [yards] but Mike’s going to get his; I have no doubt,” Brady said. “He had an incredible [training] camp. He’s one of the great all-time receivers and will be a Hall of Famer at some point. For me it’s just a matter of finding the open guy.”

Evans started his NFL career with seven-straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. Even though he got off to a slow start to the 2021 season, an extra game should give him plenty of time to make it eight straight.

Tampa Bay faces off against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. That will give Evans a great opportunity to bounce back.