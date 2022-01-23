Tom Brady Has A Pretty Big Bonus On The Line Today

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a massive bonus on the line for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

If the Bucs return to the NFC Championship Game, he’ll be $500,000 richer going into next week. Brady also has another $500,000 incentive waiting for him if he wins the NFC Championship and returns to the Super Bowl.

Not that he needs more incentive, but Bucs’ QB Tom Brady has one today anyway. Brady has a $500,000 incentive that he achieves if the Bucs beat the Rams in today. Brady also would receive $500,000 more for an NFC Championship Game win, and another $500,000 for a Super Bowl win. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2022

Brady has been dynamite in the divisional round throughout his career with a 14-2 record. His last loss in this round came at the hands of the New York Jets a decade ago.

That said, he has a big test in the form of the Rams defense. Their front-seven is one of the best in the NFL led by Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Greg Gaines, Leonard Floyd, etc.

Brady’s offensive line could also be a bit banged up if right tackle Tristan Wirfs isn’t able to go. He’s dealing with a severe ankle sprain and is a game-time decision.

The Bucs will get back Leonard Fournette for this contest though, which will be crucial as they look to establish the run game.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET as the winner will host the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.