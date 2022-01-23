The Spun

Tom Brady Has A Pretty Big Bonus On The Line Today

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a massive bonus on the line for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

If the Bucs return to the NFC Championship Game, he’ll be $500,000 richer going into next week. Brady also has another $500,000 incentive waiting for him if he wins the NFC Championship and returns to the Super Bowl.

Brady has been dynamite in the divisional round throughout his career with a 14-2 record. His last loss in this round came at the hands of the New York Jets a decade ago.

That said, he has a big test in the form of the Rams defense. Their front-seven is one of the best in the NFL led by Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Greg Gaines, Leonard Floyd, etc.

Brady’s offensive line could also be a bit banged up if right tackle Tristan Wirfs isn’t able to go. He’s dealing with a severe ankle sprain and is a game-time decision.

The Bucs will get back Leonard Fournette for this contest though, which will be crucial as they look to establish the run game.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET as the winner will host the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

