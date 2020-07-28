Tom Brady Has A Simple Message For Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady delivered a simple message to veteran TE Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday ahead of the 2020 season.

The two star players are linking up for presumably one last time – but it won’t be in Foxborough. Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this off-season, sparking Gronk to come out retirement. The veteran TE signed with Tampa Bay as well, sending shock-waves throughout the NFL.

The Bucs will be a must-watch team this upcoming season. There’s still questions revolving around the Tampa Bay defense and offensive line unit, but there’s no questions surrounding the talent of Brady and Gronk. The two had an unstoppable connection during their time in New England.

According to Gronk’s latest tweet, he’s ready to get to work. Brady had an awesome response to his tight end on Tuesday, as seen below.

If Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski can reestablish the connection they had in New England, the rest of the NFL is in trouble. But it’ll be difficult to replicate the production they had with the Patriots.

Though, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of bounce-back Gronk has after sitting out the 2019 season due to retirement. Will an extra year of rest help him return to his former elite self?

By all accounts, the new-look Buccaneers will have one of the best offenses in the NFL with Brady and Gronk leading the way.