Tom Brady Has Already Made Personal History This Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still going strong at age 44. But judging by this latest stat, he’s actually playing better than ever before.

Early in the third quarter of today’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Brady threw his fourth touchdown pass of the day. In doing so, he made some personal history.

That fourth touchdown pass was his eighth of the season. According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, those eight touchdown passes through the first two games are the most of his career.

And the game isn’t over. There are still 20 minutes of gametime left on the clock for Brady to score a ninth – or even a tenth.

Brady had seven touchdowns through the first two games in 2011 and 2015. He didn’t win the NFL MVP award in either of those two seasons though.

Tom Brady now has eight touchdowns through the first two games of the season. Heading into this season, Brady had never thrown more than seven passing touchdowns through his team’s first two games. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 19, 2021

Tom Brady’s personal record for touchdown passes in a season are 50 from the 2007 season. That year he led the Patriots to a 16-0 season and a trip to the Super Bowl.

If Brady keeps this pace of touchdown passes up, Brady can easily shatter the single-season touchdown record of 55 by Peyton Manning in 2013. Right now he can finish with 68 if he throws four touchdowns per game.

Brady has truly redefined what it means to be an ageless wonder in sports. No player has played at as high of a level this late into his NFL career as the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Will Brady break the touchdown record this year?