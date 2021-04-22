The Spun

Tom Brady Has Another Jersey Message For The NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made it painfully obvious that he’s not a fan of a new rule change.

NFL owners voted to pass a new rule for the 2021 season allowing for players to change their uniform numbers. Under the new rule change, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, defensive backs and linebackers are allowed to wear single-digit numbers.

Brady is one of the lone players to openly criticize the new rule. “Good luck trying to block the right people now! Going to make for a lot of bad football,” Brady wrote on social media.

Fans were loving the fact that Brady was so upset with the new rule change. They flocked to social media to have some fun as his expense.

Brady, as always, was aware that his comments were taking on a life of their own. He posted another message to Twitter not long after.

“I would like to speak to the manager please…” he said making fun of himself.

“Why not let the linemen wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys….why not wear the same number? DUMB,” Brady said earlier this afternoon.

He seems to be one of the only players who isn’t excited about the opportunity to don a new number.

We’ll have to wait and see how the new rule impacts the game – if at all.


