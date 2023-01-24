Tom Brady Has Blunt Admission About Decision On Future

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tom Brady has not made up his mind about next season, and it sounds like he's tired of talking about it.

On this week's edition of his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady was asked by co-host and friend Jim Gray if he had decided to retire or play football in 2023.

“If I knew what I was going to f---ing do I would’ve already f---ing done it," Brady told Gray, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "I’m taking it a day at a time.

"I appreciate you asking. Thank you.''

Brady is set to be a free agent in March. The 45-year-old quarterback is said to be considering all options, meaning he could return to the Buccaneers, look for a new team or retire altogether, presumably for good this time.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport over the weekend, some of Brady's Tampa Bay teammates felt that he was preparing to leave the organization.

Brady thanked the Bucs, their fan and the local media in his postgame press conference following last Monday night's Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"I love this organization, it's a great place to be," he said. "Thank you everybody for welcoming me. All you regulars, I'm just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So, thank you very much."