Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On 17th Game

Heading into the 2021 season, the NFL opted to add another game – giving the league its first 17-game season.

While that means more money for the league, and players, not everyone is on board. Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made it very clear he does not like the decision.

In the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady said the addition of the game was “pointless” and “terrible.”

“I think it’s pointless,” Brady said via Pro Football Talk. “I thought it was a terrible decision. So I don’t like the fact that we’re playing a 17th game at all. I think sixteen is plenty.”

Here’s more of what Brady had to say:

“But, you know, if you’re fortunate to be able to make it through a season and you got to play the 17th game, I think there’s a lot of things that I would adjust to, you know, the offseason, you know, the regular-season schedule. A lot of people know my feelings on some of these topics. I’ve been pretty vocal about NFL issues over the last couple of years and some of the things that are done that I don’t necessarily think are in the best interests of the game.”

Adding a 17th game is in the best interest of the game – at least financially. It’s not necessarily in the best interest of the health – both in season and longterm – of the players.

A 44-year-old Brady knows that better than anyone.