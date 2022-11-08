Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dropped Passes

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Los Angeles Rams on their final drive on Sunday, they squandered an opportunity to take the lead on the previous possession.

Wide receiver Scotty Miller dropped an easy touchdown throw from Tom Brady on 2nd-and-goal, and tight end Cade Otton couldn't hang on to a catchable ball on the next play. Watching the game at home, it was easy to think that Brady would be infuriated by his receivers' miscues.

Not the case, the legendary quarterback said on the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast Monday night. Turns out Brady can live with mistakes like that; it is the unforced mental errors that he finds inexcusable.

“It’d be like me calling the wrong play or checking to the wrong play,” Brady told Jim Gray, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean, it’s like saying — I know there’s a lot more people that probably play golf than play football — but if you hit a bad shot, you hit a bad shot. But I think the problem comes when you make the wrong decision before the club’s in your hand, you know?

“So if you make the wrong decision before you even step up to the play, you don’t even give yourself a chance. So that’s when I have a problem. If we don’t know what to do or we don’t know how to do it, both of those are problems. If we make a physical mistake, I can live with a physical mistake. I can live with a drop. I can live with a missed block. And, you know, if I throw bad passes and I miss my mark, I know the receivers can live with that."

For what it's worth, this is in line with what Brady said after the game on Sunday when asked about the dropped passes.

"Tom Brady says he always tells his guys that he doesn’t care about dropped balls," tweeted Bucs senior writer Scott Smith. "He cares more about them not getting open. He misses throws, they drop balls. He’ll always go back to them after drops.

Of course, it also helps when those drops don't cost you the game. After failing to convert on 4th down following the two missed chances, the Bucs forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with less than one minute remaining.

From there, Brady led one of his vintage comeback drives, finding Otton for the winning score in the final seconds.