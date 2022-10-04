Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Son Playing Football

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

On the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady revealed that his son Jack is playing high school football.

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too," Brady said, via E! News."So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially team sports. I love team sports because it forces you to get along with other people. It forces you to take responsibility and accountability for your actions. It teaches you discipline. It teaches you respect."

Jack is currently 15 years old. Though he may deal with some outside pressure because he's the son of an NFL legend, Brady has made it clear that he won't do that.

In fact, all Brady cares about is that his son is having fun playing sports.

"I don't give a s--t how well he does," he revealed. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends."

As of now, Jack plays free safety and quarterback. His father can give him some pointers on playing the quarterback position, that's for sure.

Will Jack Brady follow in his father's footsteps? Only time will tell.