Tom Brady was terrific once again as his Bucs overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the LA Chargers 38-31. But he wasn’t entirely satisfied with the win.

During his postgame press conference, Brady had a message for his entire team. He stated that the team needs to “figure out how to play 60 minutes well.”

That’s a pretty harsh critique given that Brady wasn’t blameless in the Bucs’ early struggles. He threw a pick-six in the first quarter that put the Bucs down 14-7.

On the other hand, Brady wasn’t the one on defense as the Bucs defense gave up 10 more points in the second quarter. The game might have played out very differently had Brady not rallied with a momentum-grabbing touchdown pass to Mike Evans just before the half.

— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 4, 2020

Brady would throw three more touchdown passes in the second half, wiping away what was left of Chargers’ lead in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with five touchdown passes – the most he’s had in a game since 2017.

But the perfectionist in Brady wants his wins to be a lot more decisive than a 17-point comeback.

Given some of the other high-octane offenses and defenses the Bucs still have to play, there’s little doubt the team is going to need to tighten things up.

How much better do the Bucs need to be in order to contend for the Super Bowl?