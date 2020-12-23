Tom Brady Has Epic Response To Slight From Tony Dungy

The legendary Tony Dungy tossed some shade at Tom Brady this week, and the Bucs quarterback had the perfect response.

Dungy recently ranked Brady sixth on his list of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. The former Bucs and Colts head coach ranked Aaron Rodgers, John Elway and Steve Young (and a few others) above No. 12.

You’d be hard pressed to find many who believe Brady belongs outside a top-five all-time NFL quarterback ranking. Most would even go as far to say Brady’s the best to ever do it. But not Dungy.

The former Colts head coach doubled down on his ranking in an interview with Shannon Sharpe this week.

“Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move,” Dungy told Shannon Sharpe. “Not to say Tom wasn’t great, but that extra dimension meant something to me.”

.@TonyDungy defends putting Tom Brady at No. 6 as his toughest QB to coach against: “Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move. Not to say Tom wasn’t great, but that extra dimension meant something to me.” pic.twitter.com/MyWuy41IZZ — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) December 22, 2020

In true Brady fashion, he had the perfect response to Dungy. Take a look.

Well done, Brady.

The former Patriots quarterback is, of course, pointing to the fact the Colts hung an ‘AFC Finalist’ banner after they lost in blowout fashion to Brady’s Patriots in the 2014 AFC Championship. Dungy wasn’t the coach at that time, but he’s obviously an Indianapolis legend and well connected to the organization.

No. 12 will always be in the G.O.A.T. conversation thanks to his pattern of success. Brady won six Super Bowls during his time in New England. Many believe he’s capable of winning one or two more in Tampa Bay.

Dungy may have to rearrange his quarterback ranking, unless he wants to endure more of Brady’s perfect responses.