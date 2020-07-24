Tom Brady Has Epic Response To Tyreek Hill’s Bold Prediction

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill revealed how many championships he wants to win during Thursday’s edition of First Take. His bold prediction even caught Tom Brady’s attention.

Hill was asked about Kansas City’s chances of building a dynasty. Clearly, the All-Pro wideout believes the franchise has what it takes to stockpile rings over the next decade. Instead of just thinking about back-to-back Super Bowls, Hill has his sights set on seven championships.

“We’re definitely creating something special here in KC, so I don’t see why not,” Hill said. “Why say five? Why not go seven rings? Right now we’re just chasing [Michael] Jordan, so that’s what we do. So I’m going over five, and I’m saying seven.”

There’s one issue with Hill’s remarks: Jordan isn’t the only all-time great athlete with six rings. Brady captured his sixth title with the New England Patriots a little over a year ago.

The future Hall of Famer responded to Hill’s comments on Friday, tweeting “Totally agree. Why not go 7 rings.”

Totally agree @cheetah. Why not go 7 rings… https://t.co/LfTY3ShcNP — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 24, 2020

All six of Brady’s championships have come with the Patriots. If he does end up winning a seventh title in the near future, it’ll be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady stunned the sports world back in March, signing a two-year deal with the Bucs. He’ll join an offense that has the best wide receiver duo in the league in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

It’ll be tough for Brady to win a title in his first year with a new team, but we’ve all learned to never count out the former sixth-round pick.