Tom Brady Has Fired Back At Ryan Fitzpatrick's Criticism

Earlier this month, Ryan Fitzpatrick admit that he believes he's the "motherf---er" that Tom Brady was talking about on HBO's The Shop.

“I think I still am. I think I still am that guy,” Fitzpatrick said. “If you go back to that …before the 2019 season when the Dolphins are trying to assemble a roster that is going to help them get a better draft pick the next year so it’s not like that was going to be an attractive situation for Tom anyway. So I’m not sure why he was so upset about it, but I still to this day believe that I am that motherf---er.”

Fitzpatrick then said on Pardon My Take that Brady lacked respect for him throughout his career.

During the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Brady addressed Fitzpatrick's recent claims.

"Let's talk about Ryan. And I love Ryan, but for some reason he's got it out for me," Brady said, via Fox News. "I actually talked to Ryan Griffin, who's one of our quarterbacks, he said, ‘Ryan's always all over you. I don't know why.’ So I don't know why Ryan is."

Brady reiterated that he's not going after Fitzpatrick.

"Maybe Ryan and I need to have a talk," he continued. "Ryan's a hell of a guy, too. And I've competed against him. I mean, he's a Harvard guy. Now he looks like he's part homeless. And now he's on TV doing what my future job's gonna be. So I think Ryan's got a good thing going. I'm not sure why he needs to think that I'm after him or something like that."

Hopefully, Brady and Fitzpatrick can put their differences to rest.