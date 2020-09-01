Tom Brady Had The Perfect Response To This Buccaneers Tweet

We already knew that Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks of all-time, but what we didn’t know is that he’s also quite the comedian. Earlier this week, the six-time champion cracked a hilarious joke on Twitter.

Brady has been adjusting very well to life in Tampa Bay, as the 43-year-old continues to show progress both on and off the field with his new team. He even feels comfortable enough to take a little jab at his defense.

On Monday, the Buccaneers shared video of their defense breaking up a pass intended for Chris Godwin. The post featured the caption: “Nothing gets past this defense.”

Well, Brady begs to differ. A little after that video from the Buccaneers was posted on social media, Brady responded with a short clip of him running past the defense.

His post also included a verbal comeback at the Bucs’ original message, as he wrote “Except for your boy.”

The saying “iron sharpens iron” will definitely be put to the test during Tampa Bay’s practice sessions. There’s so much firepower on the Bucs’ offense, but the defense deserves credit as well. The front seven consists of multiple playmakers, such as Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea and Devin White.

Brady will make his debut in just 12 days from this date. We’ll see if he can start the season on the right note.