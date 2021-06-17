Tom Brady is on yet another cover of EA Sports’ Madden NFL video game. This year, though, he’s joined by perhaps his biggest rival at the moment. Yes, we’re talking about Patrick Mahomes.

Brady and Mahomes have developed a bit of a rivalry as of late. It’s the classic veteran vs. the youngster debate. And, of course, the two squared off in last season’s Super Bowl when Brady’s Buccaneers got the better of Mahomes’ Chiefs. It’s only fitting the two will grace the cover of the new Madden NFL 22.

Both Brady and Mahomes appear to be fully embracing their newfound rivalry. The Buccaneers quarterback added a new level to it with his latest tweet.

Brady released a video via Twitter on Thursday to promote Madden NFL 22. In doing so, he assured Mahomes that he’s safe from the “Madden curse.”

“Safe and sound on the cover of @EAMaddenNFL with @PatrickMahomes! (you have no idea how long it took me to type this inside this stupid bubble),” Brady said on Twitter.

Take a look.

Safe and sound on the cover of @EAMaddenNFL with @PatrickMahomes! (you have no idea how long it took me to type this inside this stupid bubble) pic.twitter.com/70MgKDOJfa — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 17, 2021

Tom Brady has embraced the rivalry with Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has as well. We can’t wait to see the two square off in coming years.

The Buccaneers and Chiefs enter the 2021 season as the two best teams in the NFL. Tampa Bay has an edge, but it’s close.

Kansas City spent its off-season improving the offensive line, which was, without a doubt, its biggest weakness from last season. If the Chiefs can keep Mahomes from hitting the turf, they should be right back in the championship mix this upcoming season.