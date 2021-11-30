Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Message For The Colts

It doesn’t matter if he’s suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the New England Patriots, Tom Brady absolutely loves beating the Indianapolis Colts.

Following this Sunday’s win, Brady was asked if it’s still a thrill to beat the Colts. He kept his response very short, telling reporters, “Oh yeah. Absolutely.”

Brady currently owns a 16-4 record against the Colts. That’s awfully impressive when you consider the fact that most of those matchups have come against Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

During his latest Let’s Go! podcast, Brady opened up about beating the Colts and why it’s so fun to take them down. He also made a funny comment about the team’s logo.

“Always fun talking to you [Jim Gray] on a Monday after winning. Especially fun after we beat the Colts, which we’ve done a pretty good job of that lately,” Brady said, via Bleacher Report. “I think I’ve beat the Colts the last nine times I’ve played ’em, so…it was great to win in Indy. It turns out that horseshoe on their helmet isn’t as lucky as it seems, which really sucks for them but not for us.”

Colts fans probably won’t laugh at that horseshoe comment, but there’s denying that’s clever stuff from Brady.

Brady didn’t have his best day against the Colts this past Sunday, and yet, he made the big plays when it mattered most.

The Buccaneers are now on a two-game winning streak as they head into Week 13. Next up is a showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

We’ll see if Brady can continue his reign of dominance over the Falcons this weekend.

[Let’s Go!]