Look: Tom Brady Has Hilarious Reaction To Viral 40-Yard Dash Video

On Thursday night, NFL Network spliced together a video of Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and Russell Wilson running the 40-yard dash. The video went viral in large part because Mahomes was left in the dust.

Mahomes didn’t seem bothered by the video, sarcastically tweeting “Y’all didn’t have to put me in that group getting left like that.”

Nearly 24 hours after that video came out, Tom Brady replied to Mahomes’ tweet. Judging by his GIF choice, Brady is thrilled that he wasn’t included in this video.

In 2000, Brady ran the 40-yard dash in 5.28 seconds. If NFL Network added him to Thursday night’s video, he would’ve been way behind the competition.

Here’s the reply from Brady’s personal account:

Mahomes finished the 40-yard dash in 4.80 seconds, which is much better than Brady’s time. However, he looked somewhat slow in NFL Network’s video because Mariota, Ridder and Wilson all completed this drill in 4.55 seconds or less.

Ridder managed to turn in the fastest 40-yard dash out of any quarterback at the 2022 NFL Combine, completing the drill in 4.52 seconds.