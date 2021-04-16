Tom Brady Has Hilarous Comment About His NFL Career

Tom Brady has been playing professional football for 21 years. Somehow, he isn’t even showing signs of slowing down.

The veteran quarterback won his seventh Lombardi Trophy this past season, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Here’s a scary though for the rest of the NFL: the Bucs will probably be even better this upcoming season.

Tampa Bay’s front office did a tremendous job this off-season re-signing all 22 starters from last season’s championship team. It also re-worked Brady’s contract, extending him through the end of the 2022 season.

The rest of the NFL aren’t the only ones surprised by how long Brady’s played in the NFL. Even No. 12 can’t believe it. He had a pretty hilarious joke on Friday, saying if his 21-year NFL career was a person, it could finally “legally buy a beer.”

“Big day. My NFL career can legally buy a beer,” Brady joked on Twitter Friday morning.

Take a look.

Big day. My NFL career can legally buy a beer https://t.co/TzG24x0Vgo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 16, 2021

It’s been 21 years to the day since the New England Patriots selected Tom Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. It completely changed the course of their organization.

Brady went on to win six championships during his 20 years with the Patriots. Now, he’s hoping to create another dynasty, this time in Tampa.

The Bucs won their second-ever Super Bowl this past season with Brady leading the way. They’ll have a chance to win back-to-back championships this upcoming season.