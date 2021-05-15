Tom Brady Makes Honest Admission About 2020 Season With Buccaneers

Tom Brady proved a lot of his doubters wrong last season, winning a Super Bowl in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That being said, the future Hall of Famer did encounter a few obstacles along the way

During this past Monday’s episode of Hodinkee Radio, Brady revealed what it was like to change teams after spending roughly two decades with the New England Patriots.

Despite all of his NFL experience, Brady admit that he struggled to learn the playbook from time to time this past season.

“Midway through the year, I was still trying to figure out how to call the plays,” Brady said. “I just read [the plays] off my wristband and tried to visualize what was going to happen.”

Brady then compared picking up a new playbook to learning a new language.

“It’s like learning a completely new language,” Brady said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “You’ve spoken English for 20 years and someone goes, ‘Hey man, let’s speak some Spanish.’ And you are like, ‘Huh? That makes no sense to my brain.’”

Honestly, Brady’s comments about struggling to learn Bruce Arians’ playbook should scare every other team in the NFL.

With another year under his belt, Brady could be even more dangerous in the Buccaneers’ offense. It certainly helps that the front office managed to re-sign Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski this offseason.

Brady and the Buccaneers will start their title defense on Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.