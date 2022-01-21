Tom Brady Has Honest Admission On Rematch Vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already faced the Log Angeles Rams, their opponent in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game, during the regular season.

In Week 3, the Bucs fell 34-24 to the Rams out in Los Angeles. Tom Brady threw for 432 yards, but it wasn’t enough to overcome four touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford.

This afternoon, Brady was asked about his team’s desire to “avenge” their early-season loss to LA, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion downplayed any connection between this weekend’s game and the one these two teams played four months ago.

“I think all of these games are little bit independent from one another,” Brady told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “Yeah, we played them earlier in the year, but it’s a very different team we had, and I think a little bit of a different team they had, too, so they are each their own individual type of game. They’re going to require their own individual performance and stuff. I think the point is it doesn’t really matter what happened in [September] when we played them last. It’s really about this game and what we learned from the last game.”

Last year, Brady and the Bucs beat two teams during their run to the Super Bowl–the Saints and Chiefs–that they lost to during the regular season. New Orleans had actually swept both in-season meetings with Tampa Bay.

The Rams are the only team remaining in this year’s playoffs that have beaten the Bucs. Tampa Bay did not play the Packers or 49ers, the other two NFC semifinalists during the regular season.

The Buffalo Bills are the only AFC team left that played the Bucs this year, and they dropped a 33-27 overtime decision to the defending champs.