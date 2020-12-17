From the outside looking in, Bruce Arians and Tom Brady don’t seem to be a great fit together. However, the six-time Super Bowl champ begs to differ.

During this Thursday’s press conference, Brady said he has a “great relationship” with Arians. The reason he feels that way is because they have “open, honest dialogue” with each other.

Brady did mention that he hasn’t been able to interact with Arians on a personal level as much as he’d like to because of COVID-19 restrictions. Nonetheless, it sounds like he’s enjoying his time with a new head coach.

All that being said, Arians has thrown Brady under the bus several times this season. Part of that is because it’s in Arians’ nature, but it could also be that he doesn’t necessarily think Brady is running his system to perfection.

While the Buccaneers have a done a solid job of keeping things in house, there will continue to be questions about Brady’s relationship with Arians in their first year together.

The only way Tampa Bay can silence all the outside noise is by winning a Super Bowl.

Brady and the Buccaneers haven’t looked all that special in recent weeks, but perhaps the legendary quarterback will take his game to another level once the playoffs roll around.

Tampa Bay owns an 8-5 record and could clinch a playoff berth as early as this Sunday.