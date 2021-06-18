Tom Brady is one of sports’ rare immortals. He’s 43 years old, fresh off another Super Bowl win and shown no signs of slowing down.

Even Buccaneers GM Jason Licht thinks Brady could play football for Tampa until he’s 50, if he’d like. He admitted as much earlier this off-season.

“I told him if he wants to play until he’s 50, and he still feels like he can play, he can still play until he’s 50,” Licht said after Brady signed an extension with Tampa Bay.

Licht may be optimistic about Brady’s ability to play football at a high level until he’s 50, but Brady himself has his doubts. His current goal is to play until he’s 45. By then, he’ll examine whether or not he’d like to keep playing.

“50? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time,” Brady said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract. I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that.”

Football longevity is practically impossible to foresee. But knowing Tom Brady’s luck, it wouldn’t surprise us if he’s able to give it a go past the age of 45.

No. 12 continues to play at a high level. He is fresh off leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first year with the organization.

As long as Brady avoids injuries these next two years, playing past the age of 45 is plausible.