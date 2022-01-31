Tom Brady Has Made A Decision On The Pro Bowl

If this really is Tom Brady’s final NFL season, he won’t be giving fans a sendoff at the Pro Bowl next Sunday in Las Vegas.

According to ProFootballTalk, Brady has opted out of the Pro Bowl due to an aggravated shoulder injury. Though even if he wasn’t dealing with an injury, it’s doubtful he would have attended the game anyway.

Brady rarely attends the Pro Bowl, which he’s been voted to on either first ballot or as an alternate 15 times. Given his age, there’s no incentive whatsoever for him to play in the not-so-glorified exhibition game.

There’s also the fact that playing in the Super Bowl necessitates opting out of the game. For someone who has played in a whopping 10 Super Bowls, that’s a lot of Pro Bowls he’s had to miss by design.

The real question on everyone’s minds concerning Tom Brady is whether he truly is retiring, as was reported over the weekend. Brady is reportedly going to have a sitdown with longtime friend Jim Gray tonight to address the reports.

We’ll find out in mere hours whether Brady has played his final game, or if there will be one more Pro Bowl he can opt out of next year.

Will Tom Brady get elected to a 16th Pro Bowl? Or have we seen Brady take the field for a final time already?