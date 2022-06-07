Look: Tom Brady Has A Message For Buccaneers Fans

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to facing the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

With mandatory minicamp underway for a plethora of NFL teams, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has released a message for the fans in Tampa.

Brady, who retired in February just to change his decision roughly 40 days later, wants fans to know that he appreciates their support.

"What's up, Bucs fans. We're here back at minicamp. It's picture day," Brady said. "We're getting our things right for the year. So we're all excited. We got a long way to go - it's just the beginning. But thanks for your support, and we'll see you soon when it's live. We're getting closer. One day at a time. Here we go!"

The Buccaneers will be considered contenders in the NFC as long as Brady is healthy.

Brady, 44, had 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes during the 2021 season. He looked as sharp as ever to say the least.

Tampa Bay's offense might look a tad different since Bruce Arians is no longer running the show, but Brady should have no issue running Byron Leftwich's system.

The Buccaneers will kick off the season on the road against the Cowboys.