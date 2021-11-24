Tom Brady Has Message For Fans After Win Over Giants

In typical post-win fashion Tuesday night, Tom Brady delivered a wholesome video message to his fans…while also managing to troll the team that denied him two Super Bowls.

A smiling Brady, from the comfort of his home desk chair, addressed his Buccaneers’ 30-10 MNF victory over the Giants.

“Great to get back in the win column and it was a great team win,” Brady says to the camera. “Huge one coming up this week in Indy. Hope you guys have a great Thanksgiving and thanks for all your support. Look forward to the next one!”

Once Brady finishes speaking, he zooms out to reveal his daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, perched on his lap. Vivian wishes everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving!” and we cut to fifteen seconds of highlights from Tampa Bay’s dominant win.

But Brady couldn’t help himself. For the cherry on top, Nas’ classic N.Y. State of Mind accompanies the highlights. Brady opted for the New York rap legend’s most New York song.

Brady won the battle Monday night AND tortured the New York Jets for over a decade in the AFC East. But when it comes to the Giants, he’s definitely lost the war. Eli Manning, who watched the game from his MNF set, beat Brady in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI. Brady, now 44, is Superman–the undisputed GOAT. Eli’s Giants were his kryptonite.