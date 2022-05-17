Tom Brady Has Reportedly Landed Another Media Job

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Over the last few years, we've seen Tom Brady become increasingly involved in sports media.

Brady has done podcasts, multiple documentary series and has signed on to become FOX's top game analyst when his playing career ends. We're not sure exactly when that will be, but Brady now has another media gig starting in 2023.

According to a press release, he is slated to be the executive producer of multiple roasts on Netflix in 2023, including one in which he is the subject.

"To quote my good friend Marshawn Lynch...I'm just here so I won't get fined," Brady said in the release.

Additional roasters and roastees are set to be announced at a later date.

Brady's roast will kick off the Greatest Roast of All Time: GROAT series, so it will be the GOAT leading off the GROAT.

It will be interesting to see who will be chosen to "roast" Brady. You have to think some former teammates and at least one Manning brother will be involved, but will Bill Belichick make an appearance? How about Robert Kraft?

This could get interesting.