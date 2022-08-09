Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does.

For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider.

Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether, which at the time was equivalent to $430,000.

"But its value has plummeted in the four months since — 133 ether is now worth $235,436, and the best offer his NFT, #3667, has is 77 ether, or $136,034.31, meaning its worth has dropped by 68%," Insider wrote.

The hit that Brady has taken coincides with a larger dip of the entire crypto industry, of which he is one of many athletes to get involved with in recent years.

The good news for the seven-time Super Bowl champion is that he's not exactly starving for cash or assets. Brady is set to make $15 million with the Bucs this season and has a massive deal in waiting with FOX Sports for when he actually retires from the NFL.

That's in addition to Brady's TB12 company and his partnership with Autograph, an NFT platform that specializes in digital collectibles.

He'll be fine.