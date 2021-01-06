Tom Brady Has Responded To Chase Young’s Message

Chase Young may have put a target on his back for this weekend since he recently called out Tom Brady. However, it doesn’t seem like his words really bothered the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Following last Sunday’s win, Young was seen telling the cameras “Tom Brady, I’m coming!” This was in reference to Washington’s upcoming matchup with Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians issued a warning to Young earlier this week, saying “It’s one of those games where you should be careful what you wish for.”

So, what did Brady have to say about this situation? The veteran quarterback used his time with the media on Wednesday to compliment Young, as he told reporters “He’s obviously a great young player.”

Brady jokingly said Young’s remarks might be due to his hatred for Michigan. After all, Young is a former Ohio State Buckeye.

"He's obviously a great young player," Tom Brady says of Chase Young and his "Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom" comments coming off the field Sunday night. Said he thinks some of it is that he went to Ohio State and Brady went to Michigan. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 6, 2021

History has shown that it’s unwise to challenge Brady for a prime-time game. On the other hand, it’s hard to knock Young for being amped up for his first playoff appearance.

Besides, shouldn’t Young be excited to go up against one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game?

We’ll see if Young can get after Brady on Saturday and potentially lead Washington to an upset over Tampa Bay.