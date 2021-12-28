Tom Brady Has Revealed A Notable New Year’s Resolution

Just a few months ago, Tom Brady made headlines when he tossed the Lombardi Trophy across the water during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ boat parade.

While celebrating the team’s Super Bowl win, he opted to hurl the Lombardi Trophy to a different boat. Although he received some scrutiny for doing so, Brady is hoping to do it again.

However, he’ll be taking a different approach this time. Instead of going underhand, Brady wants to throw the Lombardi Trophy overhand this time.

“What I’d like to do is to complete an overhand toss with the Lombardi Trophy,” Brady said on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray on Sirius XM Monday night.

Here’s more of what he said, via ESPN:

“None of these ‘Patrick Mahomes underhand throws’ that he always does,” Brady said. “I’ve gotta complete one overhand Lombardi Trophy toss in a boat parade. That would be a great way to get the New Year started right — on that type of rhythm — that’s what I’m gonna envision.”

Yes, he’s being sarcastic. Or is he?

We might not find out. The Buccaneers are one of the best teams in the NFL, but the road in the NFC won’t be easy.

Although if we’ve learned anything from watching Brady over the years, it’s best not to count him out.