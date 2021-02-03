Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Rest Of The NFL

Father Time is undefeated when it comes to battling against aging quarterbacks, but Tom Brady is putting up an incredible fight.

Brady, 43, showed zero signs of slowing down in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished the regular season with 4,633 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

While his numbers in the regular season were impressive, Brady’s greatest achievement this year is leading the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2003.

Eventually, Brady will not be able to play at an elite level. However, the six-time Super Bowl champion believes he’ll be on top of his game next season.

“I think next year is going to be a lot better than this year,” Brady said. “I feel like I’ll be in a much better place mentally. I’m going to train better this year. As soon as this game ends we’re on to next season.”

Well, that’s definitely not what the rest of the NFC South wanted to hear.

Another year in Bruce Arians’ offense should do wonders for Brady, who needed a few months to get on the same page with his head coach.

Skeptics questioned Brady’s ability to play football past the age of 45, but honestly it doesn’t sound so crazy after seeing what he was able to pull off this season.