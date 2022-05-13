Look: Tom Brady Has Request For Shaquille O'Neal

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass in the third quarter during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

During this Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley revealed that Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to Tom Brady as a "pretty man."

"Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.

Barkley then told the Inside The NBA crew that he loses his focus when talking to Brady.

"When he starts talking to me and I make eye contact, I don't remember nothing he says after that."

On Friday, Brady reacted to Shaq's recent admission. It turns out he wants to come on the Inside The NBA set for a segment.

"Can I come on for a segment please," Brady tweeted at Shaq.

The sports world already adores Inside The NBA because all four members on set have such good chemistry.

If Brady does actually make an appearance on a future episode, it would be an unforgettable moment for the show.