Tom Brady Has Been Able To Take A Big Step This Offseason

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after a 98-yard touchdown run by Ronald Jones II #27 during their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Don't let Tom Brady's age fool you, the seven-time Super Bowl champion actually feels much healthier this offseason.

Last offseason, Brady had a clean-up procedure on his knee. As a result, his training program had to be adjusted.

That isn't the case for Brady this year. He told reporters on Wednesday that he has been able to train "more normally" this offseason because his knee injury has improved.

"I haven't done a single-leg jump in I don't know how many years," Brady said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic.

During the 2021 season, Brady had 5,316 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Even though Brady is about to be 45 years old, he still believes there's a place for him in the NFL.

"I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I'll always have a love for the game," Brady told ESPN. "I do think physically I'll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field."

The Buccaneers will start the regular season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.