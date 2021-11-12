Tom Brady Has Telling Comment About Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers appear to be well on their way to making the playoffs this season, but Tom Brady knows they need to improve if they want to successfully defend their title.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady addressed which areas the Buccaneers need to improve for the second half of the season. Let’s just say he believes the Buccaneers can get better in every phase of the game.

“I don’t think there’s one area where I think that we can’t be better,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “Everything, I think we can improve. A lot of it is just great communication, us being on the same page. You’ve just got to continue to talk through things.”

Brady pointed out that he’s only been on the Buccaneers for a year and a half. There are still some communication issues that need to be worked out.

“As much as we think we’ve been together, we really haven’t been together that long. I was with players for seven, eight years, 10 years, where nothing needs to be said. We’ve only been together a year-and-a-half. The meetings are important, the walk-throughs are important, practices are important — just being in constant communication with everything to try to improve everything that we’re doing.”

On Sunday, the Buccaneers will take on the Washington Football Team in an NFC showdown. Considering the Buccaneers haven’t played in two weeks, Brady should feel well-rested heading into that matchup.

Brady put up flashy numbers in the Buccaneers’ most recent game, but he did throw a costly interception to Saints cornerback P.J. Williams with under two minutes remaining.

We’ll see if Brady can have a bounce-back performance this Sunday against Washington.