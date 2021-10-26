Tom Brady Has Honest Admission About Playing In Cold Weather

Tom Brady developed a reputation as a “cold weather” quarterback during his days with the New England Patriots. Other teams were hard-pressed to beat the Pats in Foxboro late in the year when temperatures were dropping, which helped the legendary signal caller reach unparalleled levels of success with the franchise.

Just over a year ago, Brady swapped out the freezing winds of the Northeast for the sun and the warmth of Florida. He then went on to win a Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, he never wants to go back to the cold.

In an appearance on the Monday Night Football “Manningcast,” Brady admitted that he has no desire to play any more games in the chilly weather.

“I always considered myself a cold weather quarterback but … I mean, screw that. I never want to deal with that again,” Brady admitted on to Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday, per Ben Voilin of The Boston Globe.

The 44-year-old Buccaneers quarterback even said that he’s already looking ahead to a game against the Washington Football Team in early November to check the forecast.

“I’m already checking the forecast in Washington in November. So it tells you how much I’ve softened up in my time here in Florida,” Brady said.

Brady’s ability to win just about everywhere has turned him into a seven-time Super Bowl champ and the best quarterback to ever play the position. However, it’s fairly obvious that he has an affinity for the warm weather in Tampa Bay.

After ranking in the top five in most major passing categories with the Buccaneers last year, Brady has picked up right where he left off in 2021. Through seven weeks, he’s completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,275 yards, 21 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Brady will get the chance to stay in the warmth for one more week when he takes on the Saints this Sunday in New Orleans.